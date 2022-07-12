Round Rock Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $993,440,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,097,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $506,791,000 after purchasing an additional 869,167 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,051.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after purchasing an additional 528,228 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 754,707 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $123,465,000 after purchasing an additional 368,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after purchasing an additional 320,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.59.

AXP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.42. 46,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,942,659. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.36 and its 200 day moving average is $171.05. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.30 and a 52 week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

