Round Rock Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Round Rock Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

IWM traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,938,004. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

