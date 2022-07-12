Round Rock Advisors LLC Has $724,000 Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Round Rock Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $107.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,563. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.88. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.21 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

