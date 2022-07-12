Round Rock Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Novartis by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 91,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the period. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $84.26. 45,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,039. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVS. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

