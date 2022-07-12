Round Rock Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Round Rock Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,352,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 848,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,942,000 after purchasing an additional 276,650 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 799,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,512,000 after purchasing an additional 231,855 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $20,024,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 212,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,830,000 after purchasing an additional 168,499 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,455,664. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $136.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.40 and its 200 day moving average is $84.63.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

