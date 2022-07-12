Round Rock Advisors LLC Sells 104 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Round Rock Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,111,000 after purchasing an additional 79,417 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,254,000 after purchasing an additional 210,543 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,734,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,396,000 after purchasing an additional 72,815 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,453,000 after purchasing an additional 59,978 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,229,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $229.15. The company had a trading volume of 22,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,552. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.41 and a 200 day moving average of $265.44.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

