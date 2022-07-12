Royal Bank of Canada Trims BCE (TSE:BCE) Target Price to C$68.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$68.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of BCE to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.08.

Shares of BCE stock traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$63.58. 1,364,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,537,757. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62. BCE has a one year low of C$61.30 and a one year high of C$74.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$66.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$67.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.96, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.82 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.5999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

