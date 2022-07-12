Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,907,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,388 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 5.44% of Rubius Therapeutics worth $27,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

RUBY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.87. 686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,250. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.07. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

Rubius Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RUBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David R. Epstein acquired 30,000 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,720,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,817.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

RUBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $15.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

