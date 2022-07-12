Sage Rhino Capital LLC Acquires 5,556 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.0% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC owned about 0.28% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,119,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,181,000 after purchasing an additional 157,618 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,365,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,261,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,866,000 after acquiring an additional 454,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,048,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $68.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average of $58.22.

