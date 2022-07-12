Sage Rhino Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lowered its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,659 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 9,553 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,357,411 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $104,905,000 after buying an additional 2,020,638 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,818,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $205,900,000 after buying an additional 925,638 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Lyft by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,520,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $64,950,000 after buying an additional 554,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Lyft by 1,818.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 508,273 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $22,119,000 after buying an additional 481,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 1,323,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $56,571,000 after purchasing an additional 473,987 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.80.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lyft from $64.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lyft from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lyft from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Susquehanna lowered Lyft from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Lyft from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
