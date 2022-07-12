Sage Rhino Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AER. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AER shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stephens cut their target price on AerCap to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen cut their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays cut their target price on AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.25.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $38.62 on Tuesday. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $71.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.14.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Profile (Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.