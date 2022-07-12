Sage Rhino Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Zoetis by 713.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $177.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.64 and a 200 day moving average of $186.99. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.18 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,321 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

