Sage Rhino Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Get Rating) by 116.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $503,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 793.5% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $940,000.

NYSEARCA:AVES opened at $41.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.63. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $52.10.

