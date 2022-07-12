Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC reduced its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,293 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AES. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in AES by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of AES by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 193,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of AES by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 569,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AES by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AES. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup began coverage on AES in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $26.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average is $22.24.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 33.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

