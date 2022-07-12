Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $8.67 Million Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $8,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVUS. B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 621.6% during the fourth quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 388,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,182,000 after purchasing an additional 335,093 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 326.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,791,000 after purchasing an additional 303,569 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,809,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,049,000 after purchasing an additional 167,800 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 204,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,375,000 after purchasing an additional 113,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,151,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of AVUS stock opened at $65.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.44. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $81.26.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.