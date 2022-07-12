Sage Rhino Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,839 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $150.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $133.37 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.37 and its 200 day moving average is $163.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

Several brokerages have commented on FRC. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.33.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

