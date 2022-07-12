Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 1,236 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 14.8% during the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 711,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,499,000 after purchasing an additional 91,900 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 274.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 56,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average of $48.28. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.03.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

