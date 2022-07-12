Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 152 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,866 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,155,000 after buying an additional 845,924 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,483,000 after buying an additional 473,175 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 858,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,214,000 after buying an additional 397,287 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,601,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM opened at $102.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.65.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.