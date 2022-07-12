Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 160 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,868 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Boeing by 14.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Boeing by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Boeing by 11.8% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,034 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $136.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.31 and its 200 day moving average is $173.64. The company has a market capitalization of $81.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $241.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

