Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 3,503 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $558,957,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,111,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,973,000 after purchasing an additional 58,204 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in AerCap by 382.5% during the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,460,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,243 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,082,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,444,000 after acquiring an additional 82,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,080,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,320,000 after acquiring an additional 154,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AER. TheStreet lowered shares of AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of AerCap to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.25.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $38.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average is $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.14. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

