Sage Rhino Capital LLC Takes $670,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,202 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.14) to GBX 2,550 ($30.33) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.34) to GBX 2,779 ($33.05) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.11) to GBX 2,850 ($33.90) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,607.00.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $48.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.26. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $46.54 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $184.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 35.84%.

Shell Profile (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.