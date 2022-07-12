SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.88. SB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $122.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.04.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 8.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.77%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in SB Financial Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 27,065 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in SB Financial Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 35,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 164,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

