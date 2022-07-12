Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE) Plans Dividend of €0.07

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of €0.07 ($0.07) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:SERE opened at GBX 104.79 ($1.25) on Tuesday. Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90 ($1.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 119.50 ($1.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.48, a current ratio of 9.26 and a quick ratio of 9.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £140.14 million and a PE ratio of 847.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 104.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 106.56.

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc is a UK closed-ended real estate investment company incorporated on 9 January 2015. Its investment manager is Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited. It invests in European growth cities, specifically institutional quality, income-producing commercial real estate in major Continental European cities and regions.

