Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s previous dividend of $1.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:SOI traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 255 ($3.03). 302,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,085. Schroder Oriental Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 250 ($2.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 277.50 ($3.30). The company has a market capitalization of £668.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,225.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 260.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 265.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Company Profile

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

