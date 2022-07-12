Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s previous dividend of $1.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:SOI traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 255 ($3.03). 302,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,085. Schroder Oriental Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 250 ($2.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 277.50 ($3.30). The company has a market capitalization of £668.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,225.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 260.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 265.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.
Schroder Oriental Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
