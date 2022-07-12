Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $39.61. 6,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,307. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.95. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

