Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Price Target Cut to €32.00

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from €38.00 ($38.00) to €32.00 ($32.00) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCRYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Scor from €33.00 ($33.00) to €35.10 ($35.10) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Scor in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded Scor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Scor from €27.50 ($27.50) to €28.00 ($28.00) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCRYY opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.42. Scor has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $3.73.

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Scor will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.1411 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 10.54%. Scor’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

