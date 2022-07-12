SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Buys New Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 773,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $35,063,000. Citizens Financial Group makes up about 2.6% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CFG traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,885,633. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

