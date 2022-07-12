SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Buys Shares of 40,000 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,694,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 20.9% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 53,866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 83,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,741. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.34 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The firm has a market cap of $74.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.37.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

