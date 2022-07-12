SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $146,905,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,130.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,858,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,792 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 220.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 774,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,614,000 after buying an additional 1,420,243 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,533,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,884,000 after acquiring an additional 998,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 399.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,890,000 after acquiring an additional 947,100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,625,038. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.60.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

