SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Has $2.50 Million Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 356.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of CCK traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.97. The stock had a trading volume of 9,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,369. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.17 and a 52 week high of $130.42.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Crown’s payout ratio is -19.69%.

In other news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,464,964.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Crown from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.30.

Crown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.