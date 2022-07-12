SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Lowers Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 96,000 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for approximately 2.0% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $26,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 128,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 34.6% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 60.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 45.8% during the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 78,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 24,593 shares during the period.

NYSE:KKR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.63. The company had a trading volume of 16,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,635. The company has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 13.69%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

