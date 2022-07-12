SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,000 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.67.

DFS stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.37. 15,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,396. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $88.02 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.16%.

Discover Financial Services Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.