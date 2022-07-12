SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 96,000 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 96,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.75. 86,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,612,302. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $347.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

