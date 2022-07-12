SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Sells 199,000 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,911,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 199,000 shares during the period. JetBlue Airways accounts for approximately 2.1% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned approximately 0.60% of JetBlue Airways worth $28,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth $23,103,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 420.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,250,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,359 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2,816.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 959,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,345,000 after purchasing an additional 926,636 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,707,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,513,000 after purchasing an additional 894,838 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,784,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,092,000 after buying an additional 824,410 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on JBLU. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. MKM Partners raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

JBLU stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 129,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,836,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.53. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $16.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 136.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Profile (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.