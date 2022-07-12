SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Sells 43,458 Shares of TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. cut its holdings in TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,458 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in TDCX were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDCX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TDCX in the fourth quarter worth about $2,865,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TDCX in the fourth quarter worth about $2,511,000. Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,250,000. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new position in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000.

NYSE:TDCX traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $9.41. 328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83. TDCX Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

TDCX ( NYSE:TDCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $112.62 million for the quarter.

Separately, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of TDCX from $17.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

