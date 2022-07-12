SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.11.
SEAS opened at $42.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.15. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $76.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.21.
In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 7,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $558,107.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,308,316.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $770,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,948,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.
About SeaWorld Entertainment (Get Rating)
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work
- Outrun a Bear Market with Sector Rotation
- Why PepsiCo May Be a Harbinger for Q2 Earnings Season?
- Can Tesla’s Stock Survive the Onslaught of Competition?
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.