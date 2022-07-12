SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.11.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SEAS opened at $42.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.15. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $76.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.21.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 690.93%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 7,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $558,107.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,308,316.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $770,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,948,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

About SeaWorld Entertainment (Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.