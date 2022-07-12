Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Shares of SNFCA stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39. Security National Financial has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $180.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.43 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNFCA. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Security National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the 1st quarter worth $304,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Security National Financial by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Security National Financial by 28.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 30,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

