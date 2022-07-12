ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.70.

NOW opened at $490.40 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $521.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.31 billion, a PE ratio of 445.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total transaction of $175,994.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,327 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.