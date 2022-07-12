ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SREV opened at $1.47 on Friday. ServiceSource International has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $1.63. The company has a market cap of $147.38 million, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25.
ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.89 million for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in ServiceSource International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,222,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 20,302,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,102,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.
About ServiceSource International (Get Rating)
ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.
