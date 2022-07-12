Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Acquired by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rye Brook Capital LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack by 22.1% during the first quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the first quarter worth about $260,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 50.0% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 27,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Shake Shack by 5.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHAK stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,174. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.42. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $106.38.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.64 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHAK shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Shake Shack from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

