ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 2,682 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 4.9% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $8,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 58,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 30,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Shares of DFIV traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $27.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,079. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $35.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $32.61.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.