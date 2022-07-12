Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)

The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RTN. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.07) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays cut shares of The Restaurant Group to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 75 ($0.89) to GBX 70 ($0.83) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 47 ($0.56) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of The Restaurant Group from GBX 125 ($1.49) to GBX 110 ($1.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 95.40 ($1.13).
Shares of LON RTN traded down GBX 0.12 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 44.08 ($0.52). The stock had a trading volume of 2,834,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,069. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 51.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.42. The firm has a market cap of £337.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.68. The Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 130.20 ($1.55).
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
