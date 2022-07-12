Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 11,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

WSM opened at $126.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.74. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WSM. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.17.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,161,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.