Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 1.3% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $100.42 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.48 and a one year high of $110.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.36.

