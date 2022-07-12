Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.3% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 26,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA opened at $61.34 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.41 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.70 and its 200 day moving average is $71.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.