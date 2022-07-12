Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Grows Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,445 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $555,083,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,368.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,902,000 after buying an additional 1,554,823 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 383.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,017,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,123,000 after buying an additional 807,351 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $36,272,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $35,917,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.54.

Shares of BK opened at $41.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

