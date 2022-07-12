Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 21,531 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 317,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,255,000 after buying an additional 26,516 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 17,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 251,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,957,000 after buying an additional 18,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INCY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.09.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INCY stock opened at $80.96 on Tuesday. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $84.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day moving average of $74.59.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.54 million. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

