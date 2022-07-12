Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,129 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,328,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in Lazard by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 31,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in Lazard by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 55,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LAZ. StockNews.com lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

Lazard stock opened at $33.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. Lazard had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 59.55%. The business had revenue of $716.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.13%.

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $2,470,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 209,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,384,714.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

