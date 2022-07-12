Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Siemens Energy from €25.00 ($25.00) to €24.00 ($24.00) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Siemens Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €22.00 ($22.00) price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Siemens Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Siemens Energy from €27.00 ($27.00) to €24.00 ($24.00) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

OTCMKTS:SMEGF opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.67. Siemens Energy has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $31.59.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

