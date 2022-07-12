Siemens Healthineers (SHL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Siemens Healthineers (ETR: SHL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/4/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €66.00 ($66.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/4/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €64.00 ($64.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

6/30/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €75.00 ($75.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

6/30/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €75.00 ($75.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

6/29/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €69.40 ($69.40) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/23/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €59.00 ($59.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/31/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €67.00 ($67.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/25/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €69.40 ($69.40) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of SHL stock traded down €0.70 ($0.70) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €48.53 ($48.53). The company had a trading volume of 703,334 shares. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 12 month low of €43.20 ($43.20) and a 12 month high of €67.66 ($67.66). The firm has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €51.28 and its 200 day moving average is €55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

